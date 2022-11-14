Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,030 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.65 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

