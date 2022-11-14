Tiaa Fsb Has $592,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NYSE NVO opened at $111.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.