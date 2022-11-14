Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

