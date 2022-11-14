Tiaa Fsb Acquires 2,034 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 132,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

