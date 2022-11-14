Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,824,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

