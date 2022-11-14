Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($58.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

