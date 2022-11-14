Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $264,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

