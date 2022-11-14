Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $175.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.