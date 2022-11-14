Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $347,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

