Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

