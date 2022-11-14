Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

WFC stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

