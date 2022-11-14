Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $232.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

