Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.64 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

