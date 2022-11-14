Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

