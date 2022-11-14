Inspire Investing LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

