Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PATK stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

