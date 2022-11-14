CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $656.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

