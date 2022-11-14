Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.0 %

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

