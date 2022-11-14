Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 707,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuinStreet Company Profile

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

