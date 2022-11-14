Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 184.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Neogen by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,100 shares of company stock worth $526,233 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.28 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

