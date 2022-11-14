Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

