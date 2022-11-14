Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

