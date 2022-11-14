Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $83.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.32. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

