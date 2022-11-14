ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $44.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

