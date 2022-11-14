Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
