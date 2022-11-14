Inspire Investing LLC Buys 152 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 493.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $219.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day moving average is $242.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

