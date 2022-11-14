Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

