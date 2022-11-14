Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 686 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

