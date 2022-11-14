Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

MPWR stock opened at $393.37 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.07.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

