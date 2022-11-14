Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 166.4% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.