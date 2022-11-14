Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 94,538 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,538 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $57,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

