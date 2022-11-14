Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 371,906 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,906 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $63,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,258,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $52.88 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

