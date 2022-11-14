BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.30% of BeiGene worth $49,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.95 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.