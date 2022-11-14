Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

