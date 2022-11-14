International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 4.7 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
