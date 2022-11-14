Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Essent Group stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.