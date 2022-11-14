WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

