WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.24 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 66,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $178.27 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

