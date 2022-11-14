WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 12,240 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 58.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.