Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,615. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NOW opened at $409.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.05, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.24 and a 200 day moving average of $440.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.