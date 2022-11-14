RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $187.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

