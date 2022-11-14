WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.60 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

