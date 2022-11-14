WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 16,249 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 520.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 64.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 48,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

