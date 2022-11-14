DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 82,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

