Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,451 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $224.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.83. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

