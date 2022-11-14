Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,062 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Lennar worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

LEN stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

