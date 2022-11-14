Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Down 1.1 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

NYSE:L opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

