First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,171 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

