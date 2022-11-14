Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of ZTO opened at $21.23 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

