Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.33 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

